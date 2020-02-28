EU Doing Everything to Restore Russia as CoE Permanent Member - Top Luxembourg Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Union is doing everything possible to restore Russia as a permanent member of the Council of Europe, Foreign Minister of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The European Union is doing everything possible to restore Russia as a permanent member of the Council of Europe, Foreign Minister of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn said Friday.

"The European Union is doing everything possible for Russia to become a permanent member of the Council of Europe once again and I think this is important, and this would be correct for Russia to reenter into this body and protect human rights," Asselborn said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.