EU Donates $2.3Mln To Support UN Food Agency's Operations In Syria - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 01:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The European Union has donated $2.3 million to the World Food Program's (WFP) activities to support Syrians facing hunger, the WFP said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The United Nations WFP welcomes a donation of ‚¬2 million from the European Union for monthly food assistance for Syrian families facing unprecedented levels of hunger," the release said.

The donation will mainly target Syrians in the northwest of the country that has been hit hardest by conflict, displacement, rising food prices and the coronavirus pandemic, the release added.

Some 9.3 million people are food insecure and an additional 2.2 million are facing hunger across Syria, according to the WFP.

