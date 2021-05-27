EU Donates $31Mln to Ukraine to Tackle Humanitarian Challenges

The European Commission on Thursday allocated 25.4 million euro ($31 million) to Ukraine to assist in tackling humanitarian challenges, bringing total EU humanitarian aid to $231 million since the Donbas conflict began

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The European Commission on Thursday allocated 25.4 million euro ($31 million) to Ukraine to assist in tackling humanitarian challenges, bringing total EU humanitarian aid to $231 million since the Donbas conflict began.

According to the Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, the EU will continue to address the humanitarian needs of both parties while searching for a lasting solution for peace to reign.

"The conflict in eastern Ukraine continues to take a heavy toll on civilians, while the attention of the media and international community is fading. The EU continues to address the humanitarian needs on both sides of the line of contact. While our help remains there for those largely suffering in silence, lasting solutions for peace and stability must be pursued," the commissioner said.

The aid is expected to help the victims of the conflict in accessing health care, including better preparation and response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also help repair destroyed homes, schools, and hospitals, while providing the most vulnerable with the means to meet their basic needs and gain access to vital resources in emergencies.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine, which began in 2014, has affected over 5.2 million people, of whom 3.4 million are still in need of humanitarian support. The pandemic has further worsened the condition of the civilian population in the conflict zone. Presently, Ukraine ranks fifth in the world for civilian casualties owing to landmines and unexploded ordnance.