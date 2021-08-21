EU Donates $47.9Mln to Fight COVID-19 in Latin America, Middle East, Asia, Caribbean

The European Commission on Friday allocated 41 million euros ($47.9 million) to fight COVID-19 in low- and middle-income countries in Latin America, Middle East, Asia, and the Caribbean

"We make available 41 million additional to help tackle the repercussions of COVID-19 in Latin America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and Asia," the European Commission wrote on Twitter.

Of the total sum, 31 million euros are meant for medical assistance to vulnerable populations, support for the management of COVID-19 cases, and for building resilience in the local health systems in case of future surges.

Another 10 million euros are allocated to support the United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in delivering vaccines to children under the COVAX Facility.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the EU has been at the center of global efforts to combat COVID-19. The bloc has donated over 3 billion euros to the COVAX Facility, which will secure at least 1.8 billion vaccine doses for 92 low- and lower-middle-income countries.