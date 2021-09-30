EU Donates $5.8Mln in Cash Aid for Palestinians - UN

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Palestinians, whose lives were affected by Israeli bombings of Gaza in May, will be offered one-off cash grants by the European Union to the tune of a total 5 million Euros ($5.8 million), a UN agency said on Thursday.

Phillipe Lazzarini, head of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, thanked the EU for the donation, which will also allow for repairs of damaged shelters.

"Palestine refugees in Gaza need our continued support to rebuild their lives.

This contribution enables the most vulnerable families to offset the costs of damages from the conflict they just survived," he said.

The agency will hand out an equivalent of $248 apiece to 10,000 most affected families and help with repairs of shelters housing 1,000 Palestinian families. The priority will be given to households headed by women, senior citizens, teens, but also large families or families with disabled individuals.