EU Donates $8.9Mln to Aid World Food Program Operations in Syria - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The UN World Food Program's said in a press release on Tuesday that the European Union has contributed $8.9 million to support the agency's assistance operations in Syria.

"The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) has welcomed a new contribution of EUR 8 million [$8.9 million] from the European Union," the release said. "The funds will enable WFP to continue its lifesaving food assistance operations in Syria."

The WFP explained the donation would assist in continuing the provision of items, including rice, bulgur wheat, vegetable oil, sugar and canned food, sufficient for a family of five people for one month in Syria's 14 governorates.

According to the release, the European Union is among the top five donors for Syria and has provided a total of $226 million since the beginning of the conflict in the country eight years ago.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government of President Bashar Assad.

The government forces regained control over most of the country's territories in 2017 and concluded a ceasefire agreement with the opposition. The focus has since shifted toward reaching a political settlement, the return of refugees and rebuilding the country.