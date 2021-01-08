UrduPoint.com
EU Doubles BioNTech/Pfizer Vaccine Order To 600 Mn Jabs

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 02:50 PM

The EU has struck a deal to double its supply of BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 to a total of 600 million doses, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The EU has struck a deal to double its supply of BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 to a total of 600 million doses, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"We have right now, access to 300 million doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine. Now the good news is, we now have agreed with BioNTech/Pfizer to extend this contract. With the new agreement we could purchase a total of up to an additional 300 million doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine," she told a press conference.

