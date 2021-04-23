UrduPoint.com
EU Doubts Syria's Presidential Election In May Will Be Free, Fair - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 03:57 PM

The European Union takes note of Syria's plan to hold a presidential election on May 26 but doubts this will be a free and fair vote, EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano told Sputnik on Friday

"The EU has taken note of the Syrian regime's intention to hold a presidential election in the end of May.

The bloc would be ready to support a free and fair election in Syria in line with the 2254 Resolution of the United Nations Security Council," Stano said.

The election should be in line with "the best global experience in transparency and accountability", the spokesman went on to say, also noting that it is necessary to guarantee the possibility to cast votes for all Syrians, including those living abroad.

Based on this assessment, Brussels believes that the upcoming presidential election will not contribute to a normalization.

