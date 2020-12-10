UrduPoint.com
EU Drafts Contingency Plan Amid Uncertainty About Brexit Trade Deal

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The European Commission outlined a plan on Thursday to make sure that basic cooperation between the European Union and the United Kingdom continued if no Brexit deal came into being before January.

"Our responsibility is to be prepared for all eventualities, including not having a deal in place with the UK on 1 January 2021.

That is why we are coming forward with these measures today," Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

The measures seek to ensure reciprocal air and road connectivity and a possible fishing access by EU and UK vessels to each other's waters.

Doubts have been raised over whether the EU and UK could reach a deal before the transition period runs out in January. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said earlier in the day it was unlikely that the talks would go beyond Sunday.

