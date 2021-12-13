EU draws up massive economic response to deter Russia

European foreign ministers met Monday to coordinate what they warn would be an unprecedented economic sanctions regime if Russia launches a new military assault into Ukraine

Following a meeting of G7 ministers in Liverpool at the weekend, where the US and major allies warned the Kremlin of "massive" consequences, the 27 EU ministers gathered in Brussels.

They were expected to approve a list of Names and companies associated with Russia's private military company Wagner to be added immediately to existing sanctions regimes.

And they will signal their readiness to impose huge new measures targeting Russia's economy if a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border leads to direct military action.