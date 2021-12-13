UrduPoint.com

EU Draws Up Massive Economic Response To Deter Russia

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 05:17 PM

EU draws up massive economic response to deter Russia

European foreign ministers met Monday to coordinate what they warn would be an unprecedented economic sanctions regime if Russia launches a new military assault into Ukraine

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :European foreign ministers met Monday to coordinate what they warn would be an unprecedented economic sanctions regime if Russia launches a new military assault into Ukraine.

Following a meeting of G7 ministers in Liverpool at the weekend, where the US and major allies warned the Kremlin of "massive" consequences, the 27 EU ministers gathered in Brussels.

They were expected to approve a list of Names and companies associated with Russia's private military company Wagner to be added immediately to existing sanctions regimes.

And they will signal their readiness to impose huge new measures targeting Russia's economy if a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border leads to direct military action.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Company Brussels Liverpool Border

Recent Stories

UVAS signs MoU with KP Livestock Department to est ..

UVAS signs MoU with KP Livestock Department to establish Veterinary University a ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets with M ..

Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets with Maldives Defence Minister

8 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima the most influential figure in wome ..

Sheikha Fatima the most influential figure in women’s rights of all time: Nahy ..

8 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Centra ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Central African Republic

23 minutes ago
 Prosecutor's Office Confirms Whelan's Status as Pr ..

Prosecutor's Office Confirms Whelan's Status as Prone to Escape - Prisoner's Law ..

6 minutes ago
 FAHR issues circular on implementation of new work ..

FAHR issues circular on implementation of new working week in federal authoritie ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.