EU Drug Agency Discussing Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine With Producer - European Commission

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is in talks with the manufacturer of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, after the vaccine developer reached out to the EMA, a representative of the European Commission told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is in talks with the manufacturer of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, after the vaccine developer reached out to the EMA, a representative of the European Commission told Sputnik.

The agency has not received any requests to allow the sale of Russian vaccine in the EU yet, the representative said.

