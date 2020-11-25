- Home
- EU Drug Agency Discussing Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine With Producer - European Commission
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 04:21 PM
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is in talks with the manufacturer of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, after the vaccine developer reached out to the EMA, a representative of the European Commission told Sputnik
The agency has not received any requests to allow the sale of Russian vaccine in the EU yet, the representative said.