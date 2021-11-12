UrduPoint.com

EU Drug Agency OKs COVID-19 Therapeutics Ronapreve, Regkiron

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 12:07 AM

The European Medicines Agency recommended on Thursday authorizing two antibody medicines, Ronapreve and Regkirona, for COVID-19 treatment in patients who are at risk of their disease becoming severe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The European Medicines Agency recommended on Thursday authorizing two antibody medicines, Ronapreve and Regkirona, for COVID-19 treatment in patients who are at risk of their disease becoming severe.

The agency's human medicines committee said the drugs were based on monoclonal antibodies, designed to block the binding of the virus's spike protein in the early stages of infection. Their use in patients who did not need ventilation reduced the number of hospitalizations.

"Ronapreve and Regkirona are the first monoclonal antibody medicines to receive a positive opinion from the CHMP for COVID-19," the agency said in a statement.

EMA will now send its recommendations for both medicines to the European Commission for a rapid legally binding decision.

Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said the two medicines were from a shortlist of five treatments the EU hoped to authorize for use by the end of the year. Member states can already call upon the Commission's contract for 55,000 Ronapreve doses.

