EU Drug Regulator Advises European Bloc Avoid Using Possibly Tainted J&J Shots

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The EU drug regulator said on Friday it did not recommend releasing Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine batches made around the time when contamination occurred at a US plant.

The European Medicines Agency said it was aware of cross-contamination of two different vaccines produced at a manufacturing site for active substances in Maryland. It said the batch concerned was not intended for the European Union.

"As a precaution and to safeguard the quality of vaccines, the supervisory authorities have recommended not releasing vaccine batches containing the active substance made at around the same time that the contamination occurred," a statement read.

The EU regulator did not say how many doses could be affected but the US food and Drug Administration told J&J to discard 60 million doses of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine produced at the currently closed plant in Baltimore.