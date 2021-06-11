UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Drug Regulator Advises European Bloc Avoid Using Possibly Tainted J&J Shots

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 09:49 PM

EU Drug Regulator Advises European Bloc Avoid Using Possibly Tainted J&J Shots

The EU drug regulator said on Friday it did not recommend releasing Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine batches made around the time when contamination occurred at a US plant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The EU drug regulator said on Friday it did not recommend releasing Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine batches made around the time when contamination occurred at a US plant.

The European Medicines Agency said it was aware of cross-contamination of two different vaccines produced at a manufacturing site for active substances in Maryland. It said the batch concerned was not intended for the European Union.

"As a precaution and to safeguard the quality of vaccines, the supervisory authorities have recommended not releasing vaccine batches containing the active substance made at around the same time that the contamination occurred," a statement read.

The EU regulator did not say how many doses could be affected but the US food and Drug Administration told J&J to discard 60 million doses of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine produced at the currently closed plant in Baltimore.

Related Topics

European Union Same Baltimore SITE Million

Recent Stories

PTI govt working for sustainable industrial growth ..

2 minutes ago

SSCI terms budget business friendly

2 minutes ago

NTDC transmits 23,633 MW electricity

3 minutes ago

Belarus' Lukashenko Accepts Resignation of Preside ..

7 minutes ago

USS Laboon Enters Black Sea, Russian Navy Forces M ..

7 minutes ago

Rain expected in Lahore

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.