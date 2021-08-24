EU Drug Regulator Approves Extra Production Sites of COVID-19 Vaccines to Boost Supply

The European Medicines Agency said Tuesday it has authorized additional vaccine manufacturing sites that would boost production of Pfizer and Moderna shots by hundreds of millions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The European Medicines Agency said Tuesday it has authorized additional vaccine manufacturing sites that would boost production of Pfizer and Moderna shots by hundreds of millions.

The agency's human medicines committee has approved a site in Germany that will produce up to 51 million Pfizer doses in 2021, while a new facility in France will make active substance for 410 million more doses.

The committee also gave the go-ahead to an Indiana factory in the United States to make Moderna doses, and approved several alternative testing and packaging sites.

The agency said it is in continuous dialogue with COVID-19 vaccine producers seeking to increase supply to the European Union. Last month it secured the production of an extra 40 million doses of Moderna's vaccine for the EU market, due in the third quarter of this year.