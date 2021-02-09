UrduPoint.com
EU Drug Regulator Completed Scientific Consultations With Developers of Russia's Sputnik V

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) told Sputnik that it completed scientific consultations with Russia's Gamaleya research center that developed the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which means that Moscow can now submit an application for vaccine authorization for the EU market.

The scientific consultations are a well-established process, available for all companies and meant to facilitate their development programs, a EMA spokesperson explained.

The EU drug regulator has not yet received a marketing authorization request from the Sputnik V developers.

If a conditional marketing authorization is issued and the vaccine is approved by the European Commission, it will be possible to deliver Sputnik V to the EU through centrally-managed procedures.

The bloc made decisions on centralized vaccines procurement even before the first vaccines were approved. The EU signed contracts with six coronavirus vaccine manufacturers. Thanks to these contracts, the EU countries will have access to over 2.3 billion doses of vaccines. The EU expects around 70 percent of European citizens to be vaccinated by the end of summer.

However, in recent weeks, the EU faced shipment delays and reductions in the number of doses that were initially agreed upon with AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

