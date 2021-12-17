UrduPoint.com

EU Drug Regulator Declines Marketing Authorization For Alzheimer's Treatment Aduhelm

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:35 PM

EU Drug Regulator Declines Marketing Authorization for Alzheimer's Treatment Aduhelm

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday that its Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended not authorizing the drug Aduhelm for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday that its Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended not authorizing the drug Aduhelm for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Aduhelm is a medicine developed by Biogen Netherlands B.V. to treat adults in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease, including the mild cognitive impairment and the mild dementia.

"The European Medicines Agency has recommended the refusal of the marketing authorisation for Aduhelm, a medicine intended for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease," the statement read.

The EMA said that the Aduhelm studies showed no clinical improvement in patients and had contradictory results. Moreover, patient brain scans revealed abnormalities which raised concerns about the medicine was safety. Therefore, the EMA concluded that Aduhelm posed more risks than benefits to patients' health and did not show sufficient efficacy.

The EMA noted that the drug's producer could apply for re-examination of the decision within 15 days after receiving it.

Related Topics

Netherlands

Recent Stories

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of ..

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of &#039;Clean Up UAE&#039; in R ..

35 minutes ago
 Punjab girls volleyball team beat KPK in semifinal ..

Punjab girls volleyball team beat KPK in semifinal of Inter-Provincial Champions ..

11 seconds ago
 APS martyrs remembered

APS martyrs remembered

13 seconds ago
 Christmas celebrations held at Government College ..

Christmas celebrations held at Government College University

14 seconds ago
 UK's Johnson Accepts Personal Responsibility for C ..

UK's Johnson Accepts Personal Responsibility for Conservative Party By-Election ..

18 seconds ago
 Guardiola cancels media duty after inconclusive Co ..

Guardiola cancels media duty after inconclusive Covid test

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.