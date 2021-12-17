The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday that its Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended not authorizing the drug Aduhelm for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday that its Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended not authorizing the drug Aduhelm for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Aduhelm is a medicine developed by Biogen Netherlands B.V. to treat adults in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease, including the mild cognitive impairment and the mild dementia.

"The European Medicines Agency has recommended the refusal of the marketing authorisation for Aduhelm, a medicine intended for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease," the statement read.

The EMA said that the Aduhelm studies showed no clinical improvement in patients and had contradictory results. Moreover, patient brain scans revealed abnormalities which raised concerns about the medicine was safety. Therefore, the EMA concluded that Aduhelm posed more risks than benefits to patients' health and did not show sufficient efficacy.

The EMA noted that the drug's producer could apply for re-examination of the decision within 15 days after receiving it.