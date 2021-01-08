EU Drug Regulator Expects AstraZeneca Vaccine Application Next Week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The EU's European Medicines Agency (EMA) expects AstraZeneca to forward paperwork for the use of its COVID-19 vaccine on EU territory next week,

"After having received more data from the company, EMA is expecting Astra Zeneca to submit a conditional marketing application for its #COVID19vaccine next week," the regulator said in a tweet on Friday.

The EMA added that the approval, or lack thereof, may be given by the end of January depending on data and evaluation progress.