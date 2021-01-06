UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Drug Regulator Recommends Moderna Vaccine For Conditional Authorization

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

EU Drug Regulator Recommends Moderna Vaccine for Conditional Authorization

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The European Medicines Agency announced Wednesday its decision to recommend a vaccine against coronavirus developed by US pharma company Moderna for conditional authorization.

This is the second COVID-19 vaccine that the agency has recommended for authorization.

"EMA has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation for COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna to prevent Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in people from 18 years of age," a press release read.

Related Topics

Company From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tolerance an essential ethical value for human dev ..

7 minutes ago

Slow pace of privatisation irking IMF: Mian Zahid ..

8 minutes ago

I. A. Rehman Research Grant awarded to Farieha Azi ..

11 minutes ago

Egyptian legend Mahmoud El Khatib visits Dubai Spo ..

16 minutes ago

Sugar price reaches to Rs95 per kg in Punjab

19 minutes ago

A statistical review of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-2 ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.