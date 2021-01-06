EU Drug Regulator Recommends Moderna Vaccine for Conditional Authorization

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The European Medicines Agency announced Wednesday its decision to recommend a vaccine against coronavirus developed by US pharma company Moderna for conditional authorization.

This is the second COVID-19 vaccine that the agency has recommended for authorization.

"EMA has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation for COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna to prevent Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in people from 18 years of age," a press release read.