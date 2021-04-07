EU Drug Regulator Says AstraZeneca Proven to Be 'Highly Effective, Saving Lives'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine has proven to be "highly effective" and is "saving lives," the head of the European medicines Agency (EMA), Emer Cooke, said Wednesday, shortly after the regulator recommended listing blood clots as rare side effect of the vaccine.

"This vaccine has proven to be highly effective. It prevents severe disease and hospitalization and it is saving lives.

Vaccination is extremely important in helping us end the fight against COVID-19 and we need to use the vaccines we have to protect us from the devastating effects," Cooke told a press conference.

It is unclear yet if there are any particular risk factors for the blood clots.

"Based on the current available evidence, specific risk factors such as age, gender, or previous medical history of clotting disorders have not been able to be confirmed as the rare events are seen in all ages, and in men and women," Cooke said.