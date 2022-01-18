EU Drug Regulator Says COVID-19 Vaccine Shots Safe During Pregnancy

The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday it had found no signs of threat posed by Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to expectant mothers and their unborn babies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday it had found no signs of threat posed by Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to expectant mothers and their unborn babies.

An EMA task force reviewed several studies involving 65,000 expecting women during various stages of pregnancy. It said the most common side effects from vaccination were mild and matched those in other vaccinated people.

"The review did not find any sign of an increased risk of pregnancy complications, miscarriages, preterm births or adverse effects in the unborn babies following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination," a statement read.

The review suggests that the benefits of receiving mRNA vaccines during pregnancy outweighs any possible risks for expectant mothers and babies, the watchdog said. It warned that getting infected late into the pregnancy was associated with a higher risk of severe disease.