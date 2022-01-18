UrduPoint.com

EU Drug Regulator Says COVID-19 Vaccine Shots Safe During Pregnancy

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2022 | 11:02 PM

EU Drug Regulator Says COVID-19 Vaccine Shots Safe During Pregnancy

The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday it had found no signs of threat posed by Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to expectant mothers and their unborn babies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday it had found no signs of threat posed by Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to expectant mothers and their unborn babies.

An EMA task force reviewed several studies involving 65,000 expecting women during various stages of pregnancy. It said the most common side effects from vaccination were mild and matched those in other vaccinated people.

"The review did not find any sign of an increased risk of pregnancy complications, miscarriages, preterm births or adverse effects in the unborn babies following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination," a statement read.

The review suggests that the benefits of receiving mRNA vaccines during pregnancy outweighs any possible risks for expectant mothers and babies, the watchdog said. It warned that getting infected late into the pregnancy was associated with a higher risk of severe disease.

Related Topics

Women From

Recent Stories

Paris looks to recapture lost beauty after critici ..

Paris looks to recapture lost beauty after criticism

22 seconds ago
 Blinken, Russian FM to meet in Geneva Friday on Uk ..

Blinken, Russian FM to meet in Geneva Friday on Ukraine

24 seconds ago
 State Dept. Declines to Say If US Will Respond in ..

State Dept. Declines to Say If US Will Respond in Writing to Russia's Security P ..

25 seconds ago
 Russia, US Actively Preparing Lavrov-Blinken Meeti ..

Russia, US Actively Preparing Lavrov-Blinken Meeting in Europe - Foreign Ministr ..

28 seconds ago
 Putin Congratulates Nicaraguan President Ortega on ..

Putin Congratulates Nicaraguan President Ortega on His Re-Election - Kremlin

48 minutes ago
 CM Bizenjo assures students of solving problems

CM Bizenjo assures students of solving problems

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.