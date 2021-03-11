EU Drug Regulator Says No Sign AstraZeneca Linked to Austria Death

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The European Medicines Agency said Wednesday there was no evidence to suggest that AstraZeneca vaccine doses from a specific batch led to a fatality and illness in three other people.

The EMA opened an inquiry after a woman in Austria was diagnosed with having blood clots and died 10 days after getting the shot, while another one was hospitalized with pulmonary embolism.

Two more cases of thromboembolic events have since been confirmed for the batch.

"There is currently no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects with this vaccine," the drug regulator said in a statement.

Austria has suspended the use of COVID-19 vaccine doses from the batch of 1 million, which was distributed among 17 EU countries. As of Tuesday, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Latvia have done the same as a precaution.