EU Drug Regulator Starts Rolling Review Of Prospective COVID-19 Medication

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 11:40 PM

EU Drug Regulator Starts Rolling Review of Prospective COVID-19 Medication

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Monday it began the rolling review of an experimental therapeutic drug against COVID-19 that is potentially capable of reducing the amount of virus in the blood of non-hospitalized patients.

The drug, labeled REGN-COV2, was produced by US biotechnology firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Swedish pharmaceutical company F. Hoffman-La Roche. It uses a combination of two monoclonal antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab, which prevent the coronavirus from entering the body's cells by attaching to its spike protein at two different sites.

"The [EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use]'s decision to start the rolling review is based on preliminary results from a study that indicate a beneficial effect of the medicine in reducing the amount of virus in the blood (viral load) in non-hospitalised patients with COVID-19.

However, EMA has not yet evaluated the full study and it is too early to draw any conclusions regarding the benefit-risk balance of the medicine," the regulator said in a press release.

The study so far only includes data from labs and trials on animals, but the EMA said it would continue until enough evidence is collected from clinical trials on humans to support a formal marketing authorization application.

"While the overall review timeline cannot be forecast yet, the process should be shorter than a regular evaluation due to the time gained during the rolling review," the press release read.

The regulator said the drug would be probed against the usual standards for effectiveness, safety and quality. The data from further studies will be incorporated into the probe as it becomes available, which is what makes rolling reviews shorter than regular evaluations.

