EU Drug Regulator to Decide on CureVac Approval in Coming Weeks - Official

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will engage with German pharma firm CureVac in the coming weeks to determine whether its COVID-19 vaccine should be recommended for use in Europe.

CureVac released results of the shot's phase 2 advanced clinical trials in June, before EMA went on a summer break. The report shows that the vaccine is 48% effective against COVID-19 of any degree.

"We will be accessing all this clinical data in the coming weeks... and we will see what kind of conclusion we can then draw from this data," Marco Cavaleri, the head of EMA's vaccines strategy, told a news briefing.

Novavax also shared its clinical trial findings with EMA. The agency will be consulting with the US vaccine developer to see if it could be approved for use by the end of the year.

Turning to Russia's Sputnik V and China's SinoVac vaccines, Cavaleri said that discussions with the companies had been "quite constructive," but he added that more data is needed before EMA can move forward with a rolling review.