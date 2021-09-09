UrduPoint.com

EU Drug Regulator To Decide On CureVac Approval In Coming Weeks - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

EU Drug Regulator to Decide on CureVac Approval in Coming Weeks - Official

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will engage with German pharma firm CureVac in the coming weeks to determine whether its COVID-19 vaccine should be recommended for use in Europe.

CureVac released results of the shot's phase 2 advanced clinical trials in June, before EMA went on a summer break. The report shows that the vaccine is 48% effective against COVID-19 of any degree.

"We will be accessing all this clinical data in the coming weeks... and we will see what kind of conclusion we can then draw from this data," Marco Cavaleri, the head of EMA's vaccines strategy, told a news briefing.

Novavax also shared its clinical trial findings with EMA. The agency will be consulting with the US vaccine developer to see if it could be approved for use by the end of the year.

Turning to Russia's Sputnik V and China's SinoVac vaccines, Cavaleri said that discussions with the companies had been "quite constructive," but he added that more data is needed before EMA can move forward with a rolling review.

Related Topics

Russia Europe China German June All From

Recent Stories

Match officials for Pakistan-New Zealand series co ..

Match officials for Pakistan-New Zealand series confirmed

7 minutes ago
 Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai a ..

Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai and Expo 2020

13 minutes ago
 FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

28 minutes ago
 realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One ..

Realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One – Get to Read Why?

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in P ..

Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in Paralympic Games

1 hour ago
 UAE FNC Speaker, PAM President discuss parliamenta ..

UAE FNC Speaker, PAM President discuss parliamentary relations

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.