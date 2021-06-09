UrduPoint.com
EU Drug Regulator To Evaluate Use Of Moderna Vaccine For Teens Aged 12-17, Results In July

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) began evaluating the use of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine for adolescents between 12 and 17 years old and expects the results of the study to be available in July.

"EMA has started evaluating an application to extend the use of the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna to include young people aged 12 to 17," the regulator said in a statement.

According to the EMA, the regulator's human medicines committee will now carry out an accelerated assessment of clinical study data submitted in the application, after which the results will be forwarded to the European Commission for final decision.

The outcome of the evaluation is expected to be released in July, unless supplementary information is needed, the EMA added.

Currently, Moderna is authorized for use in people aged 18 and older.

More Stories From World

