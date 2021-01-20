UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Drug Regulator Will Compile Scientific Report On Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 02:33 PM

EU Drug Regulator Will Compile Scientific Report on Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) told Sputnik on Wednesday it would draft a scientific report on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, as developers had submitted a relevant request

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) told Sputnik on Wednesday it would draft a scientific report on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, as developers had submitted a relevant request.

The EMA confirmed to Sputnik that it held consultations with the vaccine developers on Tuesday to discus "possible options for EU approval" and "further engagement with the agency." The agency declined to disclose any details of the conversation for confidentiality reasons.

"The developer has now submitted a request for scientific advice to the Agency. The scientific advice process is a well-established process at EMA, which is available to all companies to facilitate the preparation of their development program. EMA will provide advice to companies taking into account the latest regulatory and scientific guidance. As a next step the application for a marketing authorisation could then be prepared by the company," EMA said.

Related Topics

Russia Company All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘They can’t prove corruption of even a single ..

2 minutes ago

PFA sealed a sweet production unit

56 seconds ago

India Starts Shipping COVID-19 Vaccines to Bhutan, ..

58 seconds ago

Israeli Army Strikes Hamas Military Facilities in ..

1 minute ago

Turkish Foreign Minister to Meet With NATO Chief o ..

3 minutes ago

About 90 Syrians Return Home From Lebanon Over Pas ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.