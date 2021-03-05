EU Eager to 'Micromanage' Russia Politics Via Sanctions, Unready to Stop - AfD Lawmakers

New sanctions show that the European Union is unready to rethink its approaches to Russia and abandon attempts to "micromanage" its domestic politics from outside, German lawmakers told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) New sanctions show that the European Union is unready to rethink its approaches to Russia and abandon attempts to "micromanage" its domestic politics from outside, German lawmakers told Sputnik.

In coordination with the United States on Tuesday, the EU unveiled first sanctions under its new global human rights sanctions regime against four Russian officials after the arrest of opposition figure Alexey Navalny. In October, the bloc already slapped sanctions on six Russian officials over the alleged Navalny poisoning.

"The new EU sanctions concern internal proceedings of the Russian legal authorities. Our position is clear: no interference," Siegbert Droese, a member of the Bundestag committee on EU affairs from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told Sputnik.

According to the lawmaker, the new restrictions could have "more severe" consequences than the previous ones.

"We regret this development very deeply ... Of course there is always a possibility to change opinions. But we're afraid that the current leadership in Brussels and Berlin and in Paris do not have the will to rethink their ideas and concepts towards Russia. It seems that we have now a revival of the cold war thinking which is very counterproductive for all sides," he added.

Harald Weyel, the AfD spokesman in the Bundestag committee on the EU affairs, echoed his colleague's concerns.

"By attempting to micromanage Russian politics with sanctions, the EU discredits itself as a serious diplomatic partner. Hopefully private, scientific and cultural relations won't suffer, but continue to thrive despite EU sabotage," Weyel told Sputnik.

The politician, whose party was recently reported to have been put by the German counterintelligence under watch for suspected extremism, called the sanctions "double standards."

"The EU clearly uses the legal system to repress the opposition in Europe, but wants to punish the representatives of a foreign justice system for allegedly doing the same thing," he argued.

Weyel urged Berlin to "stop interfering in foreign elections and law enforcement measures" and thus set an example for others.

Russia denies any involvement in the alleged chemical attack on the opposition activist and insists that his jailing is linked to multiple violations of probation on his previous financial fraud conviction and is unrelated to his political activism.