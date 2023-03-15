UrduPoint.com

EU Earmarks $43Mln For Moldovan Military To Buy Radars - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 12:10 AM

EU Earmarks $43Mln for Moldovan Military to Buy Radars - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The European Union intends to allocate another 40 million Euros ($43 million) to provide assistance to the Moldovan armed forces, with the lion's share to be spent on a ground-based mobile long-range surveillance radar, EUobserver reported on Tuesday, citing an internal EU document.

The rest will be spent on "high-mobility light tactical and pick-up vehicles," "forklifts, buses, and trucks", "communication equipment," and anti-hacking hardware and software, the memo dated March 13 read, adding that the funds for these needs will be allocated from the European Peace Facility (EPF).

The assistance is expected to be approved this month or the next, after which it will be transferred "quite quickly," the memo read, as quoted in the report.

The decision comes amid Moldovan President Maia Sandu's statement that Russia was allegedly seeking to undermine the constitutional order in the country with the participation of the Moldovan opposition.

The EPF was established in March 2021 under the Common Foreign and Security Policy in order to strengthen the EU's self-proclaimed role as a global security provider. The EPF's declared purposes include the maintenance of peace and the prevention of conflicts.

