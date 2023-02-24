UrduPoint.com

EU Eases Sanctions Regime On Syria To Facilitate Delivery Of Humanitarian Aid

February 24, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The European Union has adjusted sanctions against Syria to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the earthquake-hit region, the Council of the European Union said on Thursday.

On February 10, the US Treasury said it would provide several months of sanctions relief for Syria in order to allow certain transactions for recovery efforts after it was hit by devastating earthquakes. Later, the United Kingdom also issued two general licenses allowing organizations to carry out humanitarian activities for six months in Syria.

"In view of the gravity of the humanitarian crisis in Syria exacerbated by the earthquake, the Council decided today to adopt an additional humanitarian amendment to further facilitate the speedy delivery of humanitarian assistance," the Council said in a statement.

The amendment allows humanitarian organizations to make transfers or provide goods and services intended for humanitarian purposes to sanctioned persons and entities without relevant permissions from EU member states, the statement added.

According to the statement, the amendment will be in effect for six months.

The European Union does not maintain direct contact with the Syrian government, against which it has imposed sanctions, and provides assistance through humanitarian organizations, and not directly to the Syrian authorities. The statement noted that the EU had already provided 5.5 million Euros ($5.8 million) in humanitarian aid since February 6.

Powerful earthquakes hit parts of Syria and Turkey on February 6, toppling thousands of homes. The aftershocks that followed were felt by people in 10 Turkish provinces and neighboring countries. The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey has exceeded 43,000. The Syrian Health Ministry said that the final death toll from the earthquake in the government-controlled part of the country had reached 1,410 people, however the United Nations' estimates put the total number of deaths in Syria at 8,500.

