EU Economic Sanctions Against Belarus to Enter Into Force on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The European Union's economic sectoral sanctions against Belarus will enter into force on Friday, according to the EU decision posted in the bloc's official journal on Thursday.

The Council of the European Union introduced on Thursday new targeted economic sanctions on Belarus, restricting access to EU capital markets and limiting trade in petroleum products, in particular.

"This Decision shall enter into force on the day following that of its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union," the EU said.