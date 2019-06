(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The EU economic sanctions against Russia are expected to be extended by six instead of 12 months, a source in an EU structure told reporters Wednesday.

Answering a journalist's question about Poland's proposal to extend sanctions by a year, the source said the decision to extend restrictions required unanimity.