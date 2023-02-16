EU Economy Greenhouse Gas Emissions Up 2% in 3Q22 - Eurostat

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) EU greenhouse gas emissions increased 2 percent in the third quarter of 2022 year on year, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said in a news release.

"In the third quarter of 2022, EU economy greenhouse gas emissions totalled 854 million tonnes of CO2-equivalents (CO2-eq), a 2% increase compared with the same quarter of 2021," Eurostat said.

"This increase is largely related to the effect of the economic rebound leading to gross domestic product (GDP) growth after the sharp decrease in activity due to the COVID-19 crisis. In fact, compared with the pre-pandemic third quarter of 2019, EU economy greenhouse gas emissions decreased by 4% (from 889 to 854 million tonnes of CO2-eq)," it said.