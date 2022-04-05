EU Economy Ministers Vow to Expand Sanctions Against Russia at Meeting on Tuesday - Paris

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Representatives of the EU countries during a meeting of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) on Tuesday expressed their readiness to expand import and export restrictive measures against Russia, French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said at a press conference after the meeting.

"On sanctions (against Russia).

We reaffirmed the determination of all 27 countries ... to expand efforts on sanctions," he said.

"Twenty-seven (representatives of EU countries) indicated their readiness to expand export restrictions and import restrictions," Le Maire also said.

He added that they noted their readiness to expand the list of individuals and companies against which restrictive measures are being introduced.