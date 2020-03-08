UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Education Ministers To Discuss Effects Of Coronavirus Spread On Education On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 03:40 AM

EU Education Ministers to Discuss Effects of Coronavirus Spread on Education on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Education ministers of EU member-states will discuss potential measures that should be taken in view of the effect that the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is having on education, the Croatian Presidency of the EU Council said in a statement.

"At the initiative of [Croatian Science and Education] Minister [Blazenka] Divjak, EU education ministers will hold a conference call on Thursday, 12 March to discuss effective national responses to ensure continuity of education in light of the COVID-19 outbreak," the statement, released on Twitter on Saturday, says.

First COVID-19 cases were registered in December in the Chinese city of Wuhan (Hubei Province).

Since then, the virus has spread to over 90 countries. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 21,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed outside of China.

Italy and France have seen a rapid increase in the number of coronavirus cases this week. New cases have been reported in Belgium, Sweden and Poland. Croatia has confirmed 12 coronavirus cases, the last one registered on Saturday.

A number of countries have temporarily halted classes at schools and universities, particularly in areas most-affected by COVID-19, in order to prevent the disease from spreading further among the population.

Related Topics

World Education China Twitter France Wuhan Belgium Poland Sweden Croatia March December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Media briefing on preventive measures against coro ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends &#039;Super Saturday&# ..

3 hours ago

Scoreboards: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiato ..

3 hours ago

Patel, Hafeez propel Qalandars to victory against ..

3 hours ago

Sustainable development linked to equal opportunit ..

4 hours ago

Corona virus not a new disease: Experts

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.