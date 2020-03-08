EU Education Ministers to Discuss Effects of Coronavirus Spread on Education on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Education ministers of EU member-states will discuss potential measures that should be taken in view of the effect that the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is having on education, the Croatian Presidency of the EU Council said in a statement.

"At the initiative of [Croatian Science and Education] Minister [Blazenka] Divjak, EU education ministers will hold a conference call on Thursday, 12 March to discuss effective national responses to ensure continuity of education in light of the COVID-19 outbreak," the statement, released on Twitter on Saturday, says.

First COVID-19 cases were registered in December in the Chinese city of Wuhan (Hubei Province).

Since then, the virus has spread to over 90 countries. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 21,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed outside of China.

Italy and France have seen a rapid increase in the number of coronavirus cases this week. New cases have been reported in Belgium, Sweden and Poland. Croatia has confirmed 12 coronavirus cases, the last one registered on Saturday.

A number of countries have temporarily halted classes at schools and universities, particularly in areas most-affected by COVID-19, in order to prevent the disease from spreading further among the population.