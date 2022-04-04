EU Efforts to Isolate, Weaken Russia to Come at Cost - Commissioner

The European Union is trying to isolate Russia and diminish its strength through sanctions in response to starting an operation in Ukraine, but this will take its toll on the bloc itself, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday

"We are working to isolate and weaken Russia, this is a decision. We are not entering a war, we are not escalating a war, but this decision has a cost. It's obvious that we will have to address the cost of these sanctions and of this reaction," Gentiloni said upon arriving at the Eurogroup meeting.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.