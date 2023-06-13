EU, EIB Agree to Provide $108Mln in Loans to Ukraine to Facilitate Recovery - Commission

The European Commission said on Tuesday it had agreed with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to provide 100 million euros ($108 million) in new loans to Ukraine to help repair the country's infrastructure

"The European Commission and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have agreed to make available an EU guarantee enabling the EIB to provide ��100 million of new loans to Ukraine for fast recovery, such as for municipal or energy infrastructure repairs," the commission said in a statement.

The loan agreements between the EIB and Kiev are expected to be signed later in 2023 and then disbursed as soon as Ukraine requests them, the statement read.

"The EU is stepping up support to address Ukraine's fast recovery needs. In addition to our ��1 billion for fast recovery to support critical sectors, the agreed EU guarantee allows EIB to lend to Ukraine an additional ��100 million on very favourable terms," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was quoted as saying in the statement.

In March, the EIB's Board of Directors adopted a support package for Ukraine, the EU for Ukraine Initiative, which aims to approve new loans to Ukraine and support the country's government, including through the provision of portfolio guarantees to its banks.