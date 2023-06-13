UrduPoint.com

EU, EIB Agree To Provide $108Mln In Loans To Ukraine To Facilitate Recovery - Commission

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 07:48 PM

EU, EIB Agree to Provide $108Mln in Loans to Ukraine to Facilitate Recovery - Commission

The European Commission said on Tuesday it had agreed with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to provide 100 million euros ($108 million) in new loans to Ukraine to help repair the country's infrastructure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The European Commission said on Tuesday it had agreed with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to provide 100 million euros ($108 million) in new loans to Ukraine to help repair the country's infrastructure.

"The European Commission and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have agreed to make available an EU guarantee enabling the EIB to provide ��100 million of new loans to Ukraine for fast recovery, such as for municipal or energy infrastructure repairs," the commission said in a statement.

The loan agreements between the EIB and Kiev are expected to be signed later in 2023 and then disbursed as soon as Ukraine requests them, the statement read.

"The EU is stepping up support to address Ukraine's fast recovery needs. In addition to our ��1 billion for fast recovery to support critical sectors, the agreed EU guarantee allows EIB to lend to Ukraine an additional ��100 million on very favourable terms," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was quoted as saying in the statement.

In March, the EIB's Board of Directors adopted a support package for Ukraine, the EU for Ukraine Initiative, which aims to approve new loans to Ukraine and support the country's government, including through the provision of portfolio guarantees to its banks.

Related Topics

Loan Ukraine Bank Kiev March National University Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

SEC reviews results of Promising Generations initi ..

SEC reviews results of Promising Generations initiative

19 minutes ago
 RIs asked to ensure presence in both sessions of e ..

RIs asked to ensure presence in both sessions of exams

27 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei: Policy regulating local energy ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei: Policy regulating local energy market will support UAE’s s ..

34 minutes ago
 Ukraine Fails in All Directions of Counteroffensiv ..

Ukraine Fails in All Directions of Counteroffensive - Putin

27 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Losses Amount to 25-30% of Equipment Vol ..

Ukraine's Losses Amount to 25-30% of Equipment Volume Delivered to From Abroad - ..

27 minutes ago
 Tanker Crash in Russia's Lena River Likely Caused ..

Tanker Crash in Russia's Lena River Likely Caused 90-Tonne Oil Spill - Regional ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.