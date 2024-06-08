Open Menu

EU Election Passes Halfway Mark As Slovakia, Italy Join In

Published June 08, 2024

EU election passes halfway mark as Slovakia, Italy join in

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Four days of voting to choose a new European Parliament passed the halfway mark Saturday with Slovakia -- shaken by an assassination attempt last month on its premier -- and influential Italy joining in.

Most of the European Union's 27 member countries, including powerhouses France and Germany, go to the polls on Sunday, the final day, with projected overall results due late that evening.

Slovakia's voters have rallied to the ruling left-wing populist Smer-SD party in the wake of the May 15 shooting of Prime Minister Robert Fico, who blamed the attack on the main liberal opposition and its "aggressive and hateful politics".

Authorities said the assassination attempt, by a 71-year-old poet, was politically motivated.

One voter, Jozef Zahorsky, a 44-year-old teacher, said "it was not easy" but he cast his ballot for Smer because it stood for "the interests of Slovakia, not Brussels".

Fico's party opposes EU arms deliveries to Ukraine and rails against alleged "warmongers" in Brussels.

Slovakia's president-elect, Peter Pellegrini, victor in April national polls, is also Ukraine-sceptic. On Saturday he said the European Union was at a "crossroads", needing a "new defence policy" and an alternative to a "restrictive" Green transition harming industry and competition.

Those are positions shared with many far-right parties in Europe, which are predicted to make gains in the European Parliament.

Surveys suggest they could grab as much as a quarter of the 720 seats, weakening the centrist mainstream groupings which are expected to still come out on top.

