Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The European Commission fielded questions Friday over a Twitter gaffe by its next foreign policy chief, current Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, who posted a sensitive extradition-related document from UK authorities on his feed.

The document, not meant for public release, related to a Spanish request for the arrest and extradition from Britain of a Catalan politician, Clara Ponsati, who is working as an academic at a Scottish university.

It contained a British query, made through an EU police cooperation database for the Schengen free movement area called SIRENE, asking for more information to support the Spanish warrant and revealed some of Ponsati's personal data.

Borrell posted it to his Twitter account on Wednesday and later deleted it -- but not before its was screengrabbed and triggered a complaint from a Catalan MEP, Diana Riber, who demanded Borrell be barred from taking up his job as the next EU High Representative for foreign affairs.

A spokeswoman for the European Commission told reporters Friday that "there are very clear rules in place regarding access to and use of the Schengen Information System... and we would expect that everyone shall respect the letter and spirit of these rules, notably any confidentiality requirements."The spokeswoman, Mina Andreeva, said it was a Spanish matter and should not affect Borrell's future post in the Commission.

"This tweet was posted by Mr Borrell in his capacity as acting foreign minister. It is now for the national competent authorities to look into this matter," she said, passing the buck to Madrid.