EU Emergency Summit Seeks To Beef Up Defence To Counter Trump Pivot
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 10:50 AM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) European Union (EU) leaders will hold emergency talks in Brussels on Thursday, gathering as the Trump administration upends traditional alliances and retracts wartime backing of Ukraine.
Thursday's summit brings all 27 EU leaders together for the first time since the explosive meeting between presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky last week, with US military aid and intelligence sharing since suspended.
The evaporation of American support has sent Ukraine's allies scrambling, with EU leaders openly questioning Washington's reliability as a security partner going forward.
While the Brussels meeting will aim to cement European support for Kyiv, it is unlikely to yield any major announcements of aid beyond the 30 billion Euros ($32 billion) the bloc has already committed for this year.
The stark prospect of the United States pivoting from its European alliances has, however, fuelled a growing consensus on the summit's other major topic: the need to bolster Europe's defences against Russia.
Ahead of the meeting, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen laid out an 800 billion euro plan to "re-arm Europe" and assume responsibility for the continent's defence.
"The question is no longer whether Europe's security is threatened in a very real way," von der Leyen said in a statement ahead of the emergency meeting.
"The real question in front of us is whether Europe is prepared to act as decisively as the situation dictates. And whether Europe is ready and able to act with the speed and the ambition that is needed."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025
Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn
Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..
Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority
Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wishers
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo
European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027
More Stories From World
-
Cavs hold off Heat to book NBA playoff berth5 minutes ago
-
Ex-Wimbledon champion Kvitova falls in Indian Wells first round5 minutes ago
-
EU emergency summit seeks to beef up defence to counter Trump pivot5 minutes ago
-
Russian missile strike kills 1 in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rig15 minutes ago
-
Macron proposes French nuclear extension, Ukraine troop deployment15 minutes ago
-
US Department of Veterans Affairs to cut 80,000 jobs15 minutes ago
-
Ukraine plans new talks with US after intelligence sharing ends15 minutes ago
-
S.Sudan vice-president allies arrested in threat to peace deal15 minutes ago
-
Third person killed in overnight Russian missile strike in Ukraine15 minutes ago
-
Inter's strike force seize control of Champions League last-16 tie24 minutes ago
-
Passion driving LeBron to new records after scoring milestone25 minutes ago
-
Osorio topples Osaka, Kvitova ousted at Indian Wells25 minutes ago