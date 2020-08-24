UrduPoint.com
EU Encourages All Parties In Syrian Constitutional Committee To Engage In Good Faith

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 02:12 PM

The European Union welcomes the latest meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva and calls on all sides to negotiate in good faith, the European External Action Service said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The European Union welcomes the latest meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva and calls on all sides to negotiate in good faith, the European External Action Service said Monday.

"The first meeting since the outbreak of COVID-19 of the small group of the Constitutional Committee, held under the auspices of UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen in Geneva, is positive news. The European Union encourages all the parties to seriously engage in good faith on the substance in order to pursue concrete results," the EEAS said in a statement.

