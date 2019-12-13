EU Endorses Goal of Becoming First Climate-Neutral Region by 2050 - European Council

(@imziishan)

The EU leaders have agreed to step up climate action and nullify its carbon emissions by 2050, European Council President Charles Michel said

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The EU leaders have agreed to step up climate action and nullify its carbon emissions by 2050, European Council President Charles Michel said.

"Agreement on #Climate neutrality by 2050 #EUCO [European Council] reaches a deal on this important goal," he tweeted.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the outcome of the talks and a "big step forward," even though the conclusions adopted at the end of the session were not agreed upon unanimously � Poland, a country that relies heavily on coal as an energy source, was left out of the deal.

"Today we had intensive discussions, and we have all endorsed the goal to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. One country [Poland] cannot commit to implement this objective today. So, we decided to come back to this in June 2020," the chancellor said at a briefing after the summit.

The agreement says that the EU countries will have to overcome a number of challenges to achieve climate neutrality, and that the transition will require finding public and private investments, and making adjustments to the existing rules.

Earlier this week, the European Commission unveiled its widely acclaimed revolutionary European Green Deal, a draft legislation on radical reforms in the economy, energy and transport sectors aimed at bringing carbon emissions down to zero.

Some initiatives are planned for implementation in 2020, among them the so-called Just Transition Mechanism that will allocate a bigger portion of support, primarily financial, to nations that rely more heavily than others on energy from old-fashioned fossil fuels and might drag the rest of Europe down on its way to progressive energy sources.

Another project is the Circular Economy Action Plan, which will have European industrial waste recycled and reused within Europe. This issue is especially relevant as less developed countries are slowly turning into dumping grounds for waste from developed countries.