VALLETTA, Sept. 17 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :-- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday endorsed Malta's recovery and resilience plan, which will see the European Union (EU) disbursing 316.4 million Euros (372 million U.S. Dollars) in grants under the Recovery and Resilience Facility.

She held talks with Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela about the country's plans to tap into EU funds as part of its COVID-19 recovery package.

At a press conference, von der Leyen praised the Maltese government's plan to use a large chunk of the recovery funds to finance green initiatives in line with the EU's digital strategy. She said that Malta's plan was among the greenest in the bloc.

Von der Leyen also welcomed plans to further strengthen the independence and efficiency of Malta's justice and prosecution systems and to combat money laundering.