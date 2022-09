EU Energy Authorities Fear Winter Will Be Difficult, Next Even Harder - Commissioner

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson and other EU energy ministers fear that the winter will not be easy, and the next one will be even more difficult.

"Ministers were concerned, so am I, this will not be an easy winter for us, and next winter will be even more difficult" European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said at a press conference after the extraordinary meeting of EU energy ministers.