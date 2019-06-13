UrduPoint.com
EU Energy Chief Says Hopes For Constructive Talks With Russian Energy Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 05:58 PM

EU Energy Chief Says Hopes for Constructive Talks With Russian Energy Minister

Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission's vice-president in charge of the Energy Union, said Thursday at the opening of talks with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak that he was hoping for constructive negotiations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission's vice-president in charge of the Energy Union, said Thursday at the opening of talks with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak that he was hoping for constructive negotiations.

"I want to thank you for constructive atmosphere that is always present at our negotiations, that we were always able to solve problems on gas transit in the past few years. Often, it was not that easy, but due to that constructive approach, we were able to reach good results and decisions that were good both for Russia, Ukraine and the European Union," Sefcovic said.

"Thank you for the opportunity to hold these talks and I hope we will have a good, constructive discussion," he added.

