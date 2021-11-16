UrduPoint.com

EU Energy Chief, Ukrainian Energy Minister Discuss Nord Stream 2 Certification Suspension

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 11:13 PM

European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Tuesday she had discussed with Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko the suspension of certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline operator

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Tuesday she had discussed with Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko the suspension of certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline operator.

"Very important meeting w/ German Galushchenko, Minister of Energy of (Ukraine). It is clear that #EU continues to support #Ukraine with regard to #energysecurity within our Strategic Energy Partnership & beyond. Also discussed the latest concerning #NS2 certification & our co-operation," she said on Twitter.

