EU Energy Chief, Ukrainian Energy Minister Discuss Nord Stream 2 Certification Suspension

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Tuesday she had discussed with Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko the suspension of certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline operator.

"Very important meeting w/ German Galushchenko, Minister of Energy of (Ukraine). It is clear that #EU continues to support #Ukraine with regard to #energysecurity within our Strategic Energy Partnership & beyond. Also discussed the latest concerning #NS2 certification & our co-operation," she said on Twitter.