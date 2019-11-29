UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Energy Chief Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Bilateral Gas Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 09:58 PM

EU Energy Chief Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Bilateral Gas Talks

Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission's Vice President in charge of the Energy Union, on Friday welcomed the recent gas talks between Russia and Ukraine and their potential positive impact on trilateral talks with the EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission's Vice President in charge of the Energy Union, on Friday welcomed the recent gas talks between Russia and Ukraine and their potential positive impact on trilateral talks with the EU.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said earlier in the day that the Thursday talks had been constructive.

"I welcome ongoing contacts between #Ukraine and #Russia in the context of #TrilateralGasTalks. We are set to build on the progress achieved, with the next round of trilateral talks at political level, hosted by the @EU_Commission, envisaged in December," Sefcovic tweeted.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Progress December Gas

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange signs agreement with SZS E ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Friday 29 Nov 2019

3 minutes ago

Russia, Ukraine Need to Agree Package Deal on Gas ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Yamal LNG Plant Ships First Batch of Liqu ..

3 minutes ago

Man Detained on London Bridge After Several People ..

8 minutes ago

Berlin airport to open in 2020 after nine-year del ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.