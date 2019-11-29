EU Energy Chief Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Bilateral Gas Talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission's Vice President in charge of the Energy Union, on Friday welcomed the recent gas talks between Russia and Ukraine and their potential positive impact on trilateral talks with the EU.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said earlier in the day that the Thursday talks had been constructive.

"I welcome ongoing contacts between #Ukraine and #Russia in the context of #TrilateralGasTalks. We are set to build on the progress achieved, with the next round of trilateral talks at political level, hosted by the @EU_Commission, envisaged in December," Sefcovic tweeted.