UrduPoint.com

Published January 19, 2023

EU Energy Commissioner Meets With Indian Energy Minister in Davos to Discuss Renewables

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson met on Thursday with Indian Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh to discuss renewable and hydrogen energy on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"Delighted to meet with Raj Kumar Singh, India's Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy at 2023 World Economic Forum. The EU and India are strong partners with a lot of potential for co-operation in energy, especially in reneawbles & hydrogen. Thank you for the good talk," Simson tweeted.

In early September, Simson visited India to participate in several bilateral meetings and the EU-India Green Forum to develop cooperation on alternative energy.

The European Union and India established the EU-India Clean Energy and Climate Partnership in 2016, which promotes access to and dissemination of clean energy and climate friendly technologies. An energy panel meets annually at senior officials' level, and several working groups are active during the year.

