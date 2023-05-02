EU Energy Commissioner Says Discussed Cooperation With Azerbaijani Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Tuesday she had a meeting with Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, during which the two discussed bilateral cooperation and renewable energy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Tuesday she had a meeting with Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, during which the two discussed bilateral cooperation and renewable energy.

"Today, I hosted the #EU-#Azerbaijan Energy Dialogue with minister @ParvizShahbazov to discuss further our strategic partnership," Simson tweeted.

She noted that Azerbaijan has been supplying gas to entire Europe, adding that their cooperation has also shown a lot of potential in the field of green energy transition.

The energy commissioner further praised Baku's role in helping the EU get through the winter season.

"(The EU) came out of this winter with gas storages half full, more stable gas prices & a positive outlook for next winter. We achieved this thanks to actions of #EU citizens & our reliable partners like #Azerbaijan," she tweeted.

The official also expressed certainty the sides will continue developing their Strategic Partnership.