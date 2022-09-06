EU Energy Commissioner Says Green Energy May Solve Current Fuel Crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Green energy is the solution to the current energy crisis, not the cause, EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said on Tuesday, urging the acceleration of green energy transition in Europe.

"Accelerating the use of renewables and prioritising energy savings will improve EU's energy security and help bring down energy prices," Simson said, noting that green energy may tackle the ongoing energy crisis.

On Monday, International Energy Agency head Fatih Birol said on Twitter that the current crisis can be seen as a historic turning point toward a cleaner, more affordable and more secure energy system, noting that it will not stop Europe from addressing climate change.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.