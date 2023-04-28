UrduPoint.com

EU Energy Commissioner To Host EU-Azerbaijan Energy Dialogue On May 2

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 10:58 PM

EU Energy Commissioner to Host EU-Azerbaijan Energy Dialogue on May 2

European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson will meet with Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov in Brussels on May 2 to review the results of energy cooperation and discuss ways for its further development, the European Commission said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson will meet with Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov in Brussels on May 2 to review the results of energy cooperation and discuss ways for its further development, the European Commission said on Friday.

Simson and Shahbazov met in Baku in early February at the ninth Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Advisory Council.

"Next Tuesday, 2 May, Commissioner Simson will host in Brussels the EU-Azerbaijan Energy Dialogue with the Republic of Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov," the statement read.

The commission noted that the officials are expected to discuss the gas supply situation, including measures the EU has taken to diversify energy supplies and stop imports of Russian fossil fuels into the EU in the wake of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

They will also exchange views on expanding the Southern Gas Corridor "in supporting the EU's efforts and additional viable routes of supplying Caspian gas to the EU." The transition to clean energy is also on the agenda, according to the statement.

Representatives of the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development are set to attend the Energy Dialogue in Brussels to present an overview of financial tools for supporting clean energy development in Azerbaijan, the statement added.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia Bank Baku Brussels Azerbaijan February May Gas

Recent Stories

UN Committed to Staying in Afghanistan, Delivering ..

UN Committed to Staying in Afghanistan, Delivering Aid - Spokesman

8 minutes ago
 Russia, Indonesia to Deepen Cooperation in Informa ..

Russia, Indonesia to Deepen Cooperation in Information Security - Foreign Minist ..

8 minutes ago
 Ukraine Becomes Owner of World's 2nd Biggest Numbe ..

Ukraine Becomes Owner of World's 2nd Biggest Number of CEASAR Howitzers - Ukrain ..

8 minutes ago
 'All resources being utilized to achieve cotton pr ..

'All resources being utilized to achieve cotton production target'

8 minutes ago
 Seven day anti polio drive to start on 15 May

Seven day anti polio drive to start on 15 May

8 minutes ago
 Ex-Parole Officer Sentenced to 87 Months for Witne ..

Ex-Parole Officer Sentenced to 87 Months for Witness Tampering - US Justice Dept ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.