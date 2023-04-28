EU Energy Commissioner to Host EU-Azerbaijan Energy Dialogue on May 2

European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson will meet with Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov in Brussels on May 2 to review the results of energy cooperation and discuss ways for its further development, the European Commission said on Friday

Simson and Shahbazov met in Baku in early February at the ninth Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Advisory Council.

"Next Tuesday, 2 May, Commissioner Simson will host in Brussels the EU-Azerbaijan Energy Dialogue with the Republic of Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov," the statement read.

The commission noted that the officials are expected to discuss the gas supply situation, including measures the EU has taken to diversify energy supplies and stop imports of Russian fossil fuels into the EU in the wake of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

They will also exchange views on expanding the Southern Gas Corridor "in supporting the EU's efforts and additional viable routes of supplying Caspian gas to the EU." The transition to clean energy is also on the agenda, according to the statement.

Representatives of the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development are set to attend the Energy Dialogue in Brussels to present an overview of financial tools for supporting clean energy development in Azerbaijan, the statement added.