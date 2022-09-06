UrduPoint.com

EU Energy Commissioner To Travel To India On Wednesday To Boost Green Energy Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2022 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson is scheduled to visit India from September 7-8 to strengthen renewable energy cooperation, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

"Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, will be in New Delhi, India on Wednesday and Thursday, 7-8 September, to strengthen the EU's cooperation with the country in the field of renewable energy," the statement read.

Simson is scheduled to hold several bilateral meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, including with India's Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Chemical and Fertilizer, Bhagwath Khuba, Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, and the Director General of International Solar Alliance, Ajay Mathur.

On Thursday, Simson will chair the EU-India Green Hydrogen Forum, where she will deliver a speech with the Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy, Raj Kumar Singh. The officials will hold a meeting after the forum.

The European Union and India established the EU-India Clean Energy and Climate Partnership in 2016, which promotes access to and dissemination of clean energy and climate friendly technologies. An energy panel meets annually at senior officials' level, and several working groups are active during the year.

